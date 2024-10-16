Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this November, including new documentaries about John Williams and The Beatles, the Sundance hit Out of My Mind, and more. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Music By John Williams – November 1st
His unforgettable scores are an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time, over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’ own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history.
An Almost Christmas Story – November 15th
"An Almost Christmas Story" follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure as they journey back home to their parents.
Out of My Mind – November 22nd
Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.
Beatles ‘64 – November 30th
Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough and unimaginable fame. This intimate film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage captured by David and Albert Maysles, restored in 4K. Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles, along with fans whose lives were transformed, illuminate this singular cultural moment.
TV Shows
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)
- November 5th – Week 6 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- November 12th – Week 7 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- November 19th – Week 8 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- November 26th – Week 9 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- Ayla & the Mirrors
- November 1st – New Episodes
New Library Additions
Saturday, November 2
- Endurance
Wednesday, November 6
- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
Monday, November 11
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)
Wednesday, November 13
- Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life
Thursday, November 14
- The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)
Monday, November 18
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)
Wednesday, November 20
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
Monday, November 25
- Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)
Wednesday, November 27
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
Friday, November 29
- Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)
- Mary Poppins Special
- Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time
- Oz the Great and Powerful
Saturday, November 30
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
- Mickey and Minnie's Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)