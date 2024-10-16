Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this November, including new documentaries about John Williams and The Beatles, the Sundance hit Out of My Mind, and more. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Music By John Williams – November 1st

His unforgettable scores are an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time, over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’ own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history.

An Almost Christmas Story – November 15th

"An Almost Christmas Story" follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure as they journey back home to their parents.

Out of My Mind – November 22nd

Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.

Beatles ‘64 – November 30th

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough and unimaginable fame. This intimate film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage captured by David and Albert Maysles, restored in 4K. Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles, along with fans whose lives were transformed, illuminate this singular cultural moment.

TV Shows

Dancing with the Stars November 5th – Week 6 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC November 12th – Week 7 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC November 19th – Week 8 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC November 26th – Week 9 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC

Ayla & the Mirrors November 1st – New Episodes



New Library Additions

Saturday, November 2

Endurance

Wednesday, November 6

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

Monday, November 11

Wednesday, November 13

Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life

Thursday, November 14

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

Monday, November 18

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)

Wednesday, November 20

Monday, November 25

Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)

Wednesday, November 27

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

Friday, November 29

Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

Mary Poppins Special

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

Saturday, November 30

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

Mickey and Minnie's Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)