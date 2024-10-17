Cast Of Upcoming “Phineas And Ferb” Season Revealed At New York Comic Con

Attendees at New York Comic Con are slated to get a sneak preview of the highly-anticipated upcoming new season of the hugely-popular Disney Channel animated series, Phineas & Ferb, including the reveal of the cast.

What’s Happening:

Today at New York Comic Con, the voice cast for the highly anticipated new season of Phineas and Ferb was revealed.

was revealed. Set to premiere in 2025 on Disney Channel and Disney+

The new season will feature new guest appearances from notable actors, musicians, and athletes, among others.

These guests will join Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, alongside: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz Jeff “Swampy” Marsh as Major Francis Monogram

The new season is set to follow the inventive step brothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P – whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.

The winner of five Emmy Awards, Phineas and Ferb

is the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in Disney Television Animation history. It premiered in January 2008 and became the No. 1 animated TV series of 2009 among Tweens 9-14. The series’ ratings grew to No. 1 among both Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in 2011, and the first of two television movies it inspired, Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension, ranked in television’s Top 2 movies in 2011. In 2020, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe debuted on Disney+, where the first four seasons and the films are currently available to stream.

