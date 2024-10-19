Marvel Reveals “Daredevil: Born Again” Release Date at New York Comic Con

The highly anticipated sequel series will premiere March 4th, 2025 on Disney+
The release date for the highly anticipated Daredevil sequel series, Daredevil: Born Again, was just revealed at New York Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

  • As revealed during a panel at NYCC, Daredevil: Born Again – which we knew would be released in March 2025 – will specifically be released on March 4th on Disney+.

  • The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.
  • Wilson Bethel is also set to return as Bullseye, while Jon Bernthal will return as Punisher and Vincent D'Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk.
  • Other announced main cast members include:
    • Genneya Walton
    • Margarita Levieva
    • Sandrine Holt
    • Michael Gandolfini
    • Arty Froushan
    • Nikki M. James
    • Lou Taylor Pucci
  • Marvel removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show last October.
  • A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team for the series.

