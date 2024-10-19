Marvel Reveals “Daredevil: Born Again” Release Date at New York Comic Con

The release date for the highly anticipated Daredevil sequel series, Daredevil: Born Again, was just revealed at New York Comic Con.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed during a panel at NYCC, Daredevil: Born Again – which we knew would be released in March 2025 – will specifically be released on March 4th on Disney+.
- The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.
- Wilson Bethel is also set to return as Bullseye, while Jon Bernthal will return as Punisher and Vincent D'Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk.
- Other announced main cast members include:
- Genneya Walton
- Margarita Levieva
- Sandrine Holt
- Michael Gandolfini
- Arty Froushan
- Nikki M. James
- Lou Taylor Pucci
- Marvel removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show last October.
- A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team for the series.
More Marvel News:
- PlayStation’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2″ Will Arrive on PC this January
- First Look at Marvel Super Heroes Coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2025
- “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” as Performed by Japanese Breakfast Now Available to Stream
- “Marvel Contest of Champions” 10th Anniversary — Dazzler and Spiral Will Join the Contest Later this Year
- Marvel Entertainment Promises Return of “Marvel Superheroes: What The –?!” Next Year
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now