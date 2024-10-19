Marvel Reveals “Daredevil: Born Again” Release Date at New York Comic Con

The highly anticipated sequel series will premiere March 4th, 2025 on Disney+

The release date for the highly anticipated Daredevil sequel series, Daredevil: Born Again, was just revealed at New York Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

As revealed during a panel at NYCC, Daredevil: Born Again – which we knew would be released in March 2025 – will specifically be released on March 4th on Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on 3/4/2025. A trailer debuted during a Marvel panel at #NYCC. pic.twitter.com/b1vXwXLUXk — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 19, 2024

The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.

Wilson Bethel is also set to return as Bullseye, while Jon Bernthal will return as Punisher and Vincent D'Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk.

Other announced main cast members include: Genneya Walton Margarita Levieva Sandrine Holt Michael Gandolfini Arty Froushan Nikki M. James Lou Taylor Pucci

