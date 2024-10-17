Marvel Entertainment Promises Return of “Marvel Superheroes: What The –?!” Next Year

Marvel Entertainment has shared a new stop-motion style short seemingly animated with action figures as they simultaneously announced the return of a fan-favorite webseries.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Entertainment has announced the return of a favorite webseries, Marvel Superheroes: What The –?!, set to arrive sometime in 2025.
- The announcement came alongside another entry in the stop-motion animated webseries, this time focusing on some of Marvel’s baddies, as they get ready for Villain$Con.
- In the new short, MODOK decides to throw a convention seeing how much money that they can bring in, but when genuine Marvel heroes arrive, it turns out the convention is more Fyre Fest than Comic-Con.
- Take a look at the short in the video below.
- Originally having debuted back in 2009, there are many entries in this short-form stop-motion series that had long subsided.
- That is, until recently, when a new parody short arrived showcasing some of the Real Housewives of Marvel. While not officially revealed as part of the What The — ?! series, many fans noted that a return of the short form webseries must be imminent, thanks to its signature brand of humor and striking resemblance to the Adult Swim favorite series, Robot Chicken.
- While Marvel Entertainment has shared that the series is set to return in 2025, they did not reveal a specific premiere date at this time.
