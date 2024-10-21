Hulu Picks Up U.S. Rights to StudioCanal’s “Paris Has Fallen”

Hulu has picked up the U.S. rights to a hit French series from StudioCanal.
What’s Happening:
- Paris Has Fallen, an original series on the French streamer Canal+, has been picked up by Hulu for distribution in the United States.
- The series is based on Gerard Butler’s Has Fallen films, finding Butler in a position to save key landmarks and countries from collapsing under the weight of invasion and terrorism.
- The moderate success of the films led to the drama series, which has become a top-three original on Canal+.
- Reported on by Deadline, the series stars Tewfik Jallab as a French Minister’s protection officer working to unravel and stop a plot to bring down the major city.
- Paris Has Fallen is set to debut later this year on Hulu.
