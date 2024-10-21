Hulu Picks Up U.S. Rights to StudioCanal’s “Paris Has Fallen”

The hit French series is inspired by the Gerard Butler "Has Fallen" trilogy.

Hulu has picked up the U.S. rights to a hit French series from StudioCanal.

What’s Happening:

Paris Has Fallen , an original series on the French streamer Canal+, has been picked up by Hulu for distribution in the United States.

, an original series on the French streamer Canal+, has been picked up by Hulu for distribution in the United States. The series is based on Gerard Butler’s Has Fallen films, finding Butler in a position to save key landmarks and countries from collapsing under the weight of invasion and terrorism.

films, finding Butler in a position to save key landmarks and countries from collapsing under the weight of invasion and terrorism. The moderate success of the films led to the drama series, which has become a top-three original on Canal+.

Reported on by Deadline

Paris Has Fallen is set to debut later this year on Hulu.

