Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its November 2024 new additions, including FX’s series adaptation of Say Nothing, Interior Chinatown, and the complete series of Ally McBeal. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this October.

Hulu Originals

FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series – November 14

A story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles that spans four decades, starting with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again.

It’s All Country: Complete Season 1 – November 15

Behind every Country song is an untold story. Country music legend Luke Bryan is exploring the hidden depths of Nashville in search of those stories. The series features never-before-seen performances by some of the biggest stars of Country music as Luke uncovers the secrets, the hidden inspirations and the personal moments that shaped the music you love.

The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere – November 18

“The Honorable Shyne” is the story of Moses “Shyne” Barrow, former protégé of Sean “Puffy” Combs. After serving time in New York for a nightclub shooting, the Brooklyn rapper reemerges in his native Belize, entering politics and inspiring a nation.

Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1 – November 19

Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story. When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere – November 22

Considered one of the most prolific comedians working today, 7 time Grammy nominee Jim Gaffigan provides the skinny on everything from appetite suppressants to raising teenagers in Hulu’s very first comedy special.

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries – November 26

This true crime docuseries examines the murder of Annie Mae Aquash – a Mi'kmaq woman from Nova Scotia, Canada, a mother of two daughters, a teacher, and a revolutionary who fought for Indigenous rights in the 1970s and whose death went unsolved for almost 30 years. Set between the sweeping landscape of American politics in the volatile 70s and the present-day investigation by Annie Mae’s daughter to uncover secrets from the past, this is a fascinating story of murder, intrigue, love, and betrayal that contextualizes Annie Mae’s story within the larger story of the struggle of Native and First Nations women in their own communities that continues even today.

New On Hulu in November

November 1:

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6 (CBS)

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED) (Viz)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra

Aliens (1986)

Billy Madison (1995)

Carpool (1996)

Christmas on the Ranch (2021)

Christmas With The Kranks (2004) (20th Anniversary)

Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Desierto (2015)

Downhill

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Goodbye Lover (1999) (25th Anniversary)

Grown Up (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hanging Up (2000)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hellboy (2019)

Higher Learning (1995)

Hitman (2007)

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Friends (2005)

La La Land (2016)

The Last Duel

Lazareth (2024) (Vertical)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009) (15th Anniversary)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

National Treasure (2004) (20th Anniversary)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

New Year's Eve (2011)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Operation Mistletoe (2024) (BRK)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Predators (2010)

Renovation Romance (2024) (BRK)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009) (15th Anniversary)

Santa's Little Helper (2015)

Second Best (1994) (30th Anniversary)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Teddy Kollek (1995)

Tigerland (2000)

Waitress (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Whip It (2009) (15th Anniversary)

White Men Can't Jump

Why Him? (2016)

Wild (2014) (10th Anniversary)

November 2:

Endurance: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

November 6:

Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

A Man Called Otto (2023)

November 7:

Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4

America's Cutest Puppies: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2 (WEtv)

Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11 (WEtv)

Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A (WEtv)

Bridezillas: Complete Season 13 (WEtv)

Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15

Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3 (WEtv)

John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3 (WEtv)

Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5 (WEtv)

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14 (WEtv)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11 (WEtv)

Mary Mary: Complete Season 5 (WEtv)

My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Prison Brides: Complete Season 1

Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2 (WEtv)

Road Wars: Complete Season 3

Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4 (WEtv)

Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5 (WEtv)

Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1 (WEtv)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Penguins Of Madagascar (2014) (10th Anniversary)

November 8:

The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11

Poolman (2023) (Vertical)

The Present (2024) (Gravitas)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Wild Hogs (2007)

November 11:

Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5 ( ABC

November 12:

Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1

November 14:

FX's Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series (Only on Hulu)

Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1

I Wasn't Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1

Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1

Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere

13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1

November 15:

It's All Country: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous (2024)

The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt (2024) (Don’t Tell Comedy)

The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard (2024)

Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett (2024)

The Taste of Things (2023) (IFC)

Thelma (2024) (Magnolia)

November 16:

Harriet (2019)

November 17:

Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022) (Hallmark)

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020) (Hallmark)

Christmas Sail (2021) (Hallmark)

A Holiday in Harlem (2021) (Hallmark)

A Kismet Christmas (2022) (Hallmark)

A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022) (Hallmark)

The Santa Stakeout (2021) (Hallmark)

November 18:

Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1

"Cookie, Cupcake, Cake": Complete Season 1

The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 19:

Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Drugstore June (2024) (Shout!)

November 20:

Missing (2023)

(2023) The Son (2023)

November 21:

The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere (ABC)

(ABC) American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1

Christmas at the Chalet (2023)

(2023) Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2

Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1

Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1

History's Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1

Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2

Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1

Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1

Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1

A Cowboy Christmas Romance (2023)

(2023) Merry Magic Christmas (2023)

(2023) Mistletoe Match (2022)

(2022) Mom's Christmas Boyfriend (2023)

November 22:

Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Firebrand (2023) (Roadside)

(2023) (Roadside) The Good Half (2023) (Utopia)

November 23:

Sausage Party (2016)

November 24:

Southpaw (2015)

November 25:

Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special (Only on Hulu)

(Only on Hulu) Tsunami: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

November 26:

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Robot Dreams (2023) (NEON)

November 27:

Elf (2003)

(2003) Four Christmases (2008)

(2008) Fred Claus (2007)

(2007) Jack Frost (1998)

(1998) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

(1989) The Polar Express (2004) (20th Anniversary)

November 29:

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

(2013) Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup (2024)

(2024) Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg (2024)

(2024) Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ (2024)

(2024) Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo (2024)

Leaving Hulu in November

November 4:

American Murderer (2022)

November 7:

Moonbound (2021)

November 12:

Catch the Fair One (2021)

(2021) The Locksmith (2023)

November 14:

The Dinner (2017)

(2017) Ghost Team (Unrated) (2016)

November 16:

Adopt a Highway (2019)

(2019) Arizona (2018)

(2018) Beneath the Darkness (2011)

(2011) Bone Tomahawk (2015)

(2015) Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)

(2017) The Cobbler (2014)

(2014) Devil's Knot (2013)

(2013) I Kill Giants (2017)

(2017) Mandy (2018)

(2018) Mary (2019)

(2019) Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)

(2017) Pay the Ghost (2015)

(2015) Plus One (2019)

(2019) The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot (2018)

(2018) The Rewrite (2014)

(2014) Terminal (2018)

November 19:

Dual (2022)

November 25:

A Banquet (2021)

(2021) Mummies (2023)

November 30:

A Christmas Winter Song (2021)

(2021) Hustlers (2019)

(2019) Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.