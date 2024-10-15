“This Is Us” Creator Dan Fogelman Developing New NFL-Set Drama for Hulu

This will mark the creator's third project for Hulu.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman will be bringing a new drama set in the world of the NFL to Hulu, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The hour-long project, which will be written and executive produced by Fogelman, has been given a series order.

Following on from Paradise and Only Murders in the Building , this new NFL-set drama will be Fogelman’s third with the streamer.

and , this new NFL-set drama will be Fogelman’s third with the streamer. There’s currently no title or official premise for the series, but it is believed to be a sprawling drama set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component.

While the NFL was an occasional backdrop for his popular series This Is Us , this new show will prominently feature the league.

, this new show will prominently feature the league. 20th Television will be the studio alongside Skydance Sports, where the NFL and its NFL Films subsidiary has a joint venture with Skydance Sports to create a production studio for scripted and unscripted content.

