“This Is Us” Creator Dan Fogelman Developing New NFL-Set Drama for Hulu

This will mark the creator's third project for Hulu.
This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman will be bringing a new drama set in the world of the NFL to Hulu, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • The hour-long project, which will be written and executive produced by Fogelman, has been given a series order.
  • Following on from Paradise and Only Murders in the Building, this new NFL-set drama will be Fogelman’s third with the streamer.
  • There’s currently no title or official premise for the series, but it is believed to be a sprawling drama set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component.
  • While the NFL was an occasional backdrop for his popular series This Is Us, this new show will prominently feature the league.
  • 20th Television will be the studio alongside Skydance Sports, where the NFL and its NFL Films subsidiary has a joint venture with Skydance Sports to create a production studio for scripted and unscripted content.

