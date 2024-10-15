“This Is Us” Creator Dan Fogelman Developing New NFL-Set Drama for Hulu

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman will be bringing a new drama set in the world of the NFL to Hulu, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The hour-long project, which will be written and executive produced by Fogelman, has been given a series order.
- Following on from Paradise and Only Murders in the Building, this new NFL-set drama will be Fogelman’s third with the streamer.
- There’s currently no title or official premise for the series, but it is believed to be a sprawling drama set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component.
- While the NFL was an occasional backdrop for his popular series This Is Us, this new show will prominently feature the league.
- 20th Television will be the studio alongside Skydance Sports, where the NFL and its NFL Films subsidiary has a joint venture with Skydance Sports to create a production studio for scripted and unscripted content.
More Hulu News:
