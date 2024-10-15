Matteo Lane Joins Hulu’s Stand-Up Comedy Special Lineup

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matteo Lane will be a part of a comedy special with Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Matteo Lane will be filming a comedy special with Hulu on October 24th at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
- The release date has not been revealed as of yet, but the upcoming hour will be part of a lineup that already features Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood Jr., Atsuko Okatsuka, Jessica Kirson, and Chris Distefano.
- Lane's comedy has been showcased through his Can't Stop Talking Tour this past summer, along with his previous specials, Hair Plugs & Heartache and The Advice Special.
- His material often delves into his experiences as a gay man, interwoven with humorous insights about everyday life. He has appeared in several projects, such as Netflix's Survival of the Thickest and the Amazon film Upgraded.
- According to a Hulu press release, Matteo Lane's known for “his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess, and artistic versatility.”
What They’re Saying:
- Matteo Lane joked in a statement regarding the news saying: “I am thrilled to be part of the Disney Hulu family. This is the closest I’ll get to becoming the 5th Golden Girl.”
More Hulu News:
- Liz Tigelaar to Adapt “A Sociopath’s Guide to a Successful Marriage” for Hulu
- Four Cast Members Join 20th Television Pilot “Downforce” for Hulu
- Hulu’s “A Thousand Blows” Debuts First Trailer Ahead Of World Premiere
- “La Máquina” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream
- Director Anthony Hemingway Reunites with Ryan Murphy for Upcoming Hulu Legal Drama “All’s Fair”
- Premiere Date Revealed for “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” Coming to Disney+ and Hulu
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com