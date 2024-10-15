Matteo Lane Joins Hulu’s Stand-Up Comedy Special Lineup

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matteo Lane will be a part of a comedy special with Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Matteo Lane will be filming a comedy special with Hulu on October 24th at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
  • The release date has not been revealed as of yet, but the upcoming hour will be part of a lineup that already features Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood Jr., Atsuko Okatsuka, Jessica Kirson, and Chris Distefano.
  • Lane's comedy has been showcased through his Can't Stop Talking Tour this past summer, along with his previous specials, Hair Plugs & Heartache and The Advice Special.
  • His material often delves into his experiences as a gay man, interwoven with humorous insights about everyday life. He has appeared in several projects, such as Netflix's Survival of the Thickest and the Amazon film Upgraded.
  • According to a Hulu press release, Matteo Lane's known for “his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess, and artistic versatility.”

What They’re Saying:

  • Matteo Lane joked in a statement regarding the news saying: “I am thrilled to be part of the Disney Hulu family. This is the closest I’ll get to becoming the 5th Golden Girl.”

