Matteo Lane Joins Hulu’s Stand-Up Comedy Special Lineup

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matteo Lane will be a part of a comedy special with Hulu.

Matteo Lane will be filming a comedy special with Hulu on October 24th at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The release date has not been revealed as of yet, but the upcoming hour will be part of a lineup that already features Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood Jr., Atsuko Okatsuka, Jessica Kirson, and Chris Distefano.

Lane's comedy has been showcased through his Can't Stop Talking Tour this past summer, along with his previous specials, Hair Plugs & Heartache and The Advice Special .

and . His material often delves into his experiences as a gay man, interwoven with humorous insights about everyday life. He has appeared in several projects, such as Netflix's Survival of the Thickest and the Amazon film Upgraded .

and the Amazon film . According to a Hulu press release, Matteo Lane's known for “his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess, and artistic versatility.”

Matteo Lane joked in a statement regarding the news saying: “I am thrilled to be part of the Disney Hulu family. This is the closest I’ll get to becoming the 5th Golden Girl.”

