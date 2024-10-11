Hulu’s “A Thousand Blows” Debuts First Trailer Ahead Of World Premiere

The series hails from the creator of the acclaimed "Peaky Blinders"

The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Hulu original series A Thousand Blows.

What’s Happening:

Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders , is back with an all-new original series for Hulu titled A Thousand Blows .

, is back with an all-new original series for Hulu titled . Set in 1880s London, the series will take a look at the seedy world of illegal boxing that quietly took place around the city.

The stacked cast includes Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, and more.

A Thousand Blows will debut on October 11th at the BFI London Film Festival.

will debut on October 11th at the BFI London Film Festival. The series will debut in 2025 on Hulu in the US and Disney+

