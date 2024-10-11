Hulu’s “A Thousand Blows” Debuts First Trailer Ahead Of World Premiere

The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Hulu original series A Thousand Blows.
What’s Happening:
- Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, is back with an all-new original series for Hulu titled A Thousand Blows.
- Set in 1880s London, the series will take a look at the seedy world of illegal boxing that quietly took place around the city.
- The stacked cast includes Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, and more.
- A Thousand Blows will debut on October 11th at the BFI London Film Festival.
- The series will debut in 2025 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally.
