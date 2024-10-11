“Return to Las Sabinas” Breaks New Streaming Ground for Disney

The daily drama could lead to a new release strategy for streaming series.

Disney+ is trying out a new format with the upcoming series Return to Las Sabinas.



What’s Happening:

Just as CBS is preparing to bring the first new soap opera to network television in decades this January, Disney+ is trying to bring the concept to streaming.

Return to Las Sabinas, a Spanish language soap/telenovela, dropped its first five episodes today on Hulu

The synopsis states “After many years apart, the Molina sisters receive a call that makes them return to their hometown, Manterana, to attend to their father’s health problems. This unexpected return means a reunion with the life and loves that they had tried to forget. Settled in their family estate Las Sabinas, they have to face secrets from the past that will change their lives.”

While it's the first daily drama series created for a major streamer, it's not the first time a streamer has tried the format.

Hulu, prior to the full Disney buyout, tried airing new episodes of All My Children and One Life to Live after they were removed from ABC

