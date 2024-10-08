Episode Two of ABC’s “High Potential” Earns Nearly 11 Million Viewers Over Seven Days

Due to streaming boosts, the second episode's 18-49 audience grew seven times over the week.
The procedural starring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson saw a neary three times increase in viewership during the second episode's seven day period.

Living Up To Its Name:

  • The Hollywood Reporter exclusively shared that High Potential has averaged nearly 11 million viewers across all platforms between the first two episodes with seven days of viewing for each.
  • The ABC procedural premiered on September 17th, which follows a single Mom who becomes an unlikely crime investigator.
  • The first episode brought in 9.75 million viewers between its premiere and streaming over the span of seven days. The episode now sits at 17.79 million views.
  • The September 24th installment saw an initial 3.67 million viewers upon its network premiere but grew to 10.72 million over the course of seven days.
  • Among adults 18-49, viewership numbers from the episode’s ABC debut grew seven times from streaming, growing from 435,000 to 3.09 million.
  • These numbers do not include any on-air replays.
  • More than 70% of the show’s 18-49 viewers viewed the show on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms.
  • With increasing reliance on streaming vs cable television, most scripted network show’s on-air premieres will account for less than half of the program's eventual audience.
  • The first two episodes of High Potential are available to stream now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Read More High Potential:

