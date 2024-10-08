Episode Two of ABC’s “High Potential” Earns Nearly 11 Million Viewers Over Seven Days

Due to streaming boosts, the second episode's 18-49 audience grew seven times over the week.

The procedural starring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson saw a neary three times increase in viewership during the second episode's seven day period.

Living Up To Its Name:

The Hollywood Reporter High Potential has averaged nearly 11 million viewers across all platforms between the first two episodes with seven days of viewing for each.

The ABC

The first episode brought in 9.75 million viewers between its premiere and streaming over the span of seven days. The episode now sits at 17.79 million views.

The September 24th installment saw an initial 3.67 million viewers upon its network premiere but grew to 10.72 million over the course of seven days.

Among adults 18-49, viewership numbers from the episode’s ABC debut grew seven times from streaming, growing from 435,000 to 3.09 million.

These numbers do not include any on-air replays.

More than 70% of the show’s 18-49 viewers viewed the show on Hulu Disney+

With increasing reliance on streaming vs cable television, most scripted network show’s on-air premieres will account for less than half of the program's eventual audience.

The first two episodes of High Potential are available to stream now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

