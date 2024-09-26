Interview: Matthew Lamb on Playing Elliot in ABC’s “High Potential” and His Love for Magic

In ABC’s newest mystery series, High Potential, young actor Matthew Lamb shines as Elliot, the brilliant son of Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), a quirky single mom with an exceptionally high IQ. Matthew brings a unique charm and intelligence to his character, captivating audiences with his performance. I had the pleasure of speaking with Matthew about his journey to landing the role, his connection to Elliot, and his love for magic (scroll to the bottom of this post to watch our interview, which includes an impressive card trick!). He also shares a sneak peek into his upcoming holiday film The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, where he takes on a very different kind of role as one of the mischievous Herdman siblings. And, of course, we talk about his favorite Disney Parks attractions.

Alex: Congratulations on the launch of High Potential. What was the audition process like?

Matthew Lamb: It’s been such a fabulous experience. I’ve really loved working with all the people, they’re so awesome. The audition process was kind of crazy. We were filming the audition in this tiny, cramped hotel room in New York City. I went to bed, and then they actually added another scene that we didn’t know about. My mom was like, “Matthew, we have to do the High Potential scene again!” So we filmed another scene, but it was worth it. After that, I got a Zoom callback, and then I found out I booked it. I think we were still in New York at the time, and I was just overjoyed. I was crying tears of joy.

Alex: That's amazing! You play Elliot, who is a super smart kid, very science-oriented. Do you relate to him, or do you feel different from him?

Matthew Lamb: I definitely relate to him in some ways. I don’t know if it's fully about loving math and science as much as Elliot does, but we’ll get there. I do relate to him in terms of his bond with his mom. Since both he and his mom have super high IQs, they have this special connection, and I definitely have a special bond with my mom too. So, that part I can really relate to. As for the "smartness," I try to do my research.

Alex: That makes sense. Are you quick at learning lines, or do you have to spend a lot of time with the script?

Matthew Lamb: I have a technique for memorizing scripts. But sometimes, if it’s a tricky word, like a new word that I haven’t heard before, like “Oaxaca,” it can be a little tougher. But overall, it's not too bad.

Alex: Only one episode of High Potential has aired so far, but I’m curious, did you watch the premiere with your family?

Matthew Lamb: Oh, yes, I did! And the second episode is actually coming out tonight.

Alex: You also have an upcoming holiday film, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Were you familiar with that story before you got the role?

Matthew Lamb: Yes. It was a book we read as a family even before I knew I’d be in the movie. I also remember my sisters were in a play version of it twice. So, I had some familiarity with it.

Alex: Can you tell me about your role in the film?

Matthew Lamb: I play Claude Herdman. He’s one of the six Herdman siblings, and they’re super naughty. They’ll beat up anyone they see. I’m really excited for people to see the movie, especially if they’ve read the book, because I think they’ll notice a lot of similarities. But it’s also a really heartwarming story.

Alex: You seem like the furthest thing from a bully. Was playing that kind of character a stretch for you?

Matthew Lamb: Yeah, it was my first time playing a really mean bully, but it was actually a lot of fun. I kind of enjoyed it!

Alex: They always say playing villains is more fun than playing heroes. What do you like to do for fun in your free time?

Matthew Lamb: I always have a deck of cards on me because I love magic! I practice a lot of tricks. I’m in LA right now, so I go to the Magic Apple, which is this great magic store. I also like making my own little short films.

Alex: What got you into magic?

Matthew Lamb: I’ve loved magic from a young age. I remember when my parents bought me my first magic set, and I immediately fell in love with it. It’s just this fun, mystical thing that you can add to your life’s repertoire. I think it’s really cool.

Alex: I’ve heard you’re also a big Disney fan, is that right?

Matthew Lamb: Oh yes! I love going to Disney World. It’s “The Happiest Place on Earth!” My favorite ride would probably be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. I remember when it used to be Splash Mountain, and I rode that so many times. I also love the Avatar ride with the 3D goggles, that was really cool.

Alex: Well, congratulations again on High Potential. I’m excited to see the new episode tonight and looking forward to The Best Christmas Pageant Ever this holiday season.

Matthew Lamb: Me too! Thank you!

The first two episodes of High Potential are now streaming on Hulu (and Disney+ with a Hulu bundle), and the next episode airs on October 8th at 10/9c on ABC. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever opens in theaters on November 8th from Lionsgate. And Matthew Lamb will soon be reprising his Helen Hayes Award-nominated performance in Ragtime at New York City’s Signature Theater.