New Song From “Kiff” Halloween Special Now Streaming On Major Music Platforms

Disney Channel’s upcoming Kiff Halloween Special already has fans excited, and a catchy song from the standalone episode is now streaming on most platforms.
What’s Happening:
- The highly-anticipated new Kiff standalone special, “The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House” is set to debut later tonight (October 5th) on Disney Channel.
- However, a new song (and a catchy one at that) from the special, “Creeping Closer”, is now available to stream on most major audio streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.
- The song follows Kiff and her friends as they go door to door making sure everybody is ready for Halloween this year, at one point even suggesting to go candy shopping now before all the good candy is gone.
- The song was first teased recently, as Disney Channel debuted the full Monstober lineup, which includes the new Kiff standalone special, as well as the promise that this special is one of two standalone holiday specials that will debut ahead of the second season of the hit show, set to arrive next year.
- In this new full-length special, Kiff and her friends haunt a house on Halloween to save it from being sold.
- The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life.
- Not only has the show been a hit for Disney Channel, but it has also amassed a following on Disney+, which is reportedly why the two specials were ordered ahead of the second season debut.
- The Kiff Halloween special, “The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House” is set to air tonight, Saturday, October 5th at 7:30 PM ET on Disney Channel. It will arrive later on Disney+ on October 16th.
