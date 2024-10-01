Disney+ Shares Trailer and Announces Limited Theatrical Release for “Music by John Williams” Documentary

The story of perhaps the most iconic film composer of all-time, John Williams, will be told in the new Disney+ documentary, Music by John Williams – with the streamer releasing the official trailer today.
What’s Happening:
- Hailing from Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries, and Imagine Documentaries, Music by John Williams offers a fascinating and insightful look at the prolific life and career of legendary composer John Williams.
- From his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, the documentary takes an in-depth look at Williams’ countless contributions to film, including many iconic franchises, as well as his music for the concert stage and his impact on popular culture.
- Directed by award-winning filmmaker and best-selling author Laurent Bouzereau, the film features interviews with artists and filmmakers whose lives have been touched by his timeless music.
- In addition to premiering on Disney+ on November 1st, the documentary will also have a limited theatrical release in New York, Los Angeles, and London.
- Music by John Williams will also open the 38th edition of AFI Fest on October 23rd.
- Advance theatrical tickets will be available for purchase beginning October 24th via Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
