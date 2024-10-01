Disney+ Shares Trailer and Announces Limited Theatrical Release for “Music by John Williams” Documentary

The story of perhaps the most iconic film composer of all-time, John Williams, will be told in the new Disney+ documentary, Music by John Williams – with the streamer releasing the official trailer today.

What’s Happening:

Hailing from Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries, and Imagine Documentaries, Music by John Williams offers a fascinating and insightful look at the prolific life and career of legendary composer John Williams.

From his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, the documentary takes an in-depth look at Williams' countless contributions to film, including many iconic franchises, as well as his music for the concert stage and his impact on popular culture.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker and best-selling author Laurent Bouzereau, the film features interviews with artists and filmmakers whose lives have been touched by his timeless music.

In addition to premiering on Disney+ on November 1st, the documentary will also have a limited theatrical release in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

Music by John Williams will also open the 38th edition of AFI Fest on October 23rd.

Advance theatrical tickets will be available for purchase beginning October 24th via Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

