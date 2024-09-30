Disney+ Launches Four New “Always On” Streaming Channels

After the launch of the ABC News and Disney+ Playtime playlists, the streamer saw an increase in engagement prompting the addition of four more channels.
Last month Disney+ announced they would raise prices for their streaming plans. In that announcement, the streaming also announced several continuous playlists adding “always on” content to the platform.

Always on Disney+:

  • Deadline reports that Disney+ will add four more live channels to their lineup after testing the concept in August.
  • Starting with ABC News and Disney+ Playtime, streamers could join live playlists of content that continuously streamed. Amassing more than 10 million hours of streaming in the US since early August, the streaming service saw a boost in engagement since their launch.
  • Now users can access 4 new “always on” channels including:
    • Hallowstream – Halloween Content
    • Hit & Heroes – Action-packed content from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars
    • Throwbacks – Nostalgic content from the House of Mouse
    • Real Life – Documentaries, biopics, and true stories
  • In August, the streaming service announced they are up to 118.3 million core subscribers compared to 117.6 million the same time last year. Disney+ also turned a quarterly for the first time in Disney’s fiscal third quarter.
  • These new channels are only available to US subscribers.
  • Disney+, Hulu and select bundle pricing officially goes up on October 17th.

