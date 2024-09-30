Disney+ Launches Four New “Always On” Streaming Channels

Last month Disney+ announced they would raise prices for their streaming plans. In that announcement, the streaming also announced several continuous playlists adding “always on” content to the platform.
Always on Disney+:
- Deadline reports that Disney+ will add four more live channels to their lineup after testing the concept in August.
- Starting with ABC News and Disney+ Playtime, streamers could join live playlists of content that continuously streamed. Amassing more than 10 million hours of streaming in the US since early August, the streaming service saw a boost in engagement since their launch.
- Now users can access 4 new “always on” channels including:
- In August, the streaming service announced they are up to 118.3 million core subscribers compared to 117.6 million the same time last year. Disney+ also turned a quarterly for the first time in Disney’s fiscal third quarter.
- These new channels are only available to US subscribers.
- Disney+, Hulu and select bundle pricing officially goes up on October 17th.
