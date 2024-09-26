First Episode of “Agatha All Along” Draws 9.3 Million Views in First Week Streaming

Agatha All Along has had a bewitching start on Disney+, with the first episode drawing in 9.3 million views in its first seven days of streaming.

According to data released to Deadline, which premiered on Wednesday, September 18th, brought in 9.3 million views in its first seven days.

The release of this information likely means that Disney is pleased with the show's results, as they don't report viewership for every series, and is also inconsistent with the measurement period it chooses to report for those series it does release data for.

For example, last October, Loki season 2 brought in 10.9 million views in a shorter period of three days on the platform – remaining one of Disney+'s strongest performing live-action Marvel series.

Disney never released data for Agatha's predecessor WandaVision, though that series was also quite popular and did break onto the Nielsen streaming charts.

The first three episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

are now streaming on Disney+. Peruse our New episodes arrive every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, only on Disney+.

