Official Trailer Released for “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Premiering Next Month on Disney Channel and Disney+

Disney Channel has released the official trailer for Disney's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a sequel series to Wizards of Waverly Place.
What’s Happening:
- The official trailer for Disney's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has been released.
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere October 29th on Disney Channel with two episodes.
- The next day, nine episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand.
- You can watch the trailer below.
About Wizards Beyond Waverly Place:
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place centers on an adult Justin Russo, who has decided to have a conventional, human existence alongside his family, Giada, Roman, and Milo.
- When his sister Alex arrives with Billie, a wizard-in-training, seeking assistance, Justin understands that he must revive his magical abilities to guide her while balancing his daily responsibilities and protecting the future of the Wizarding World.
Main Cast:
- Selena Gomez
- David Henrie
- Janice LeAnn Brown
- Alkaio Thiele
- Max Matenko
- Taylor Cora
- Mimi Gianopulos
Guest Stars:
- Jake T. Austin
- David DeLuise
- Maria Canals-Barrera
Planning a Trip?:
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com