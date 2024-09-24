Official Trailer Released for “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Premiering Next Month on Disney Channel and Disney+

Disney Channel has released the official trailer for Disney's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a sequel series to Wizards of Waverly Place.

The official trailer for Disney's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has been released.

has been released. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere October 29th on Disney Channel with two episodes.

will premiere October 29th on Disney Channel with two episodes. The next day, nine episodes will be available on Disney+

About Wizards Beyond Waverly Place:

centers on an adult Justin Russo, who has decided to have a conventional, human existence alongside his family, Giada, Roman, and Milo. When his sister Alex arrives with Billie, a wizard-in-training, seeking assistance, Justin understands that he must revive his magical abilities to guide her while balancing his daily responsibilities and protecting the future of the Wizarding World.

Main Cast:

Selena Gomez

David Henrie

Janice LeAnn Brown

Alkaio Thiele

Max Matenko

Taylor Cora

Mimi Gianopulos

Guest Stars:

Jake T. Austin

David DeLuise

Maria Canals-Barrera

