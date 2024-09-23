Disney+ Announces Casting For Thalia Grace In Upcoming Second Season Of “Percy Jackson And The Olympians”

Disney+ has shared the news that many a Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans have been waiting for – the casting of a highly anticipated character, Thalia Grace.

Disney+ has announced that Tamara Smart (Resident Evil ) will join the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Thalia Grace, daughter of the sky god Zeus.

) will join the cast of as Thalia Grace, daughter of the sky god Zeus. In the Percy Jackson book series by author Rick Riordan (on which the Disney+ series is based), “Thalia is the Demigod daughter of Zeus who made her last stand to protect her friends at the edge of Camp Half-Blood. Rather than let her die, Zeus transformed her into a tree that anchors the force field that protects camp. Tough and prickly, with a rebel/punk sensibility, Thalia is fiercely loyal to her friends and distrustful of her father's world.”

Season two The Sea of Monsters, the second installment in the Percy Jackson book series.

Rick Riordan: "Thalia Grace is one of the most important characters in the Percy Jackson universe, so the right casting was critical. Thalia is a powerful warrior, a fiercely loyal friend, and a demigod rebel with a very ‘punk’ / ‘rage-against-the-machine’ sensibility. As soon as we saw Tamara Smart play this role, we knew we had found our daughter of Zeus. She was, no pun intended, electric. Tamara puts the ‘grace’ in Thalia Grace!"

