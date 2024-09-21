Free “Agatha All Along” Fan Experience Available Now on Roku Devices

Right off the heels of the new Marvel series’ premiere, fans of the bewitching new WandaVision sequel can participate in a brand new experience on their Roku branded streaming devices.

Roku All Along:

  • Roku and Disney+ have combined their powers to open up the gate to a brand new Agatha All Along fan experience.
  • Accessible on supported device’s Home Screen Menu, fans can explore the series with witch profiles, behind the scenes clips, and a free preview of Episode 1 of the new series with a special introduction from star Kathryn Hahn. For those without Disney+ subscriptions, accessing the free fan experience will unlock 75% off a basic 3-month membership for new users.
  • The Fan Experience is available until tomorrow. The Disney+ discount is available on Roku devices until September 27th.

