New “D23 Inside Disney” Highlights New Series “Agatha All Along”

D23 Inside Disney has shared an in-depth look at the newest from Marvel Television in their latest episode.

A new episode of D23 Inside Disney is bringing fans down the witches road with an exclusive look at Agatha All Along .

The episode features interviews with Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke, a look at the star-studded Hollywood premiere, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series (and its music).

The newest episode of D23 Inside Disney is available now on YouTube.

Agatha All Along’s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

