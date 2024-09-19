New “D23 Inside Disney” Highlights New Series “Agatha All Along”

D23 Inside Disney has shared an in-depth look at the newest from Marvel Television in their latest episode.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of D23 Inside Disney is bringing fans down the witches road with an exclusive look at Agatha All Along.
- To coincide with the series’ debut on Disney+, the hosts Lisa and Hunter are spending the episode diving into the much-anticipated series.
- The episode features interviews with Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke, a look at the star-studded Hollywood premiere, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series (and its music).
- The newest episode of D23 Inside Disney is available now on YouTube.
- Agatha All Along’s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.
