New “D23 Inside Disney” Highlights New Series “Agatha All Along”

D23 Inside Disney has shared an in-depth look at the newest from Marvel Television in their latest episode.

  • A new episode of D23 Inside Disney is bringing fans down the witches road with an exclusive look at Agatha All Along.
  • To coincide with the series’ debut on Disney+, the hosts Lisa and Hunter are spending the episode diving into the much-anticipated series.
  • The episode features interviews with Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke, a look at the star-studded Hollywood premiere, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series (and its music).
  • The newest episode of D23 Inside Disney is available now on YouTube.

  • Agatha All Along’s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

