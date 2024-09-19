Music From Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” Available to Stream Now

Songs from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episodes 1 & 2) have been released and are available to stream now.

What’s Happening:

Hollywood Records has released songs from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along .

. This digital release includes two versions of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road,” which was first heard at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Songs from Agatha All Along are available to stream on Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music

are available to stream on The vinyl album with music from Agatha All Along is set to be released on November 1st, with pre-orders

“The Ballad of the Witches' Road" (Sacred Chant Version):

This was the version heard at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and is performed by Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, and Aubrey Plaza.

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road" (True Crime Version):

Performed by Matthew Mayfield and debuted in the series' first episode.

“Agatha’s Theme”

Music written and composed by Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas.

What They’re Saying:

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez: “It was even more fun to record with the inimitable Kathryn Hahn, Patti Lu-freaking-Pone and the rest of this incredible coven. We challenged them with some pretty complex vocal writing, and everyone rose to the occasion and slayed.”