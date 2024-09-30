“Inside Out 2” Breaks Even More Records After Arriving On Disney+

Pixar’s latest hit, Inside Out 2, keeps breaking records, now becoming the number one film premiere on Disney+ in 2024, and the Number One film premiere ever on Disney+ in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Latin America.

After a record-breaking run in theaters globally, Pixar Animation Studio’s latest film, Inside Out 2 , is now the number one film premiere on Disney+ in 2024, with 30.5 million views around the globe in only 5 days.

These records are only the latest in a line of records having been broken by Inside Out 2 since it was released in theaters back on June 14th. The film opened to record numbers the only animated film ever to cross $1 billion dollars in the international box office. Inside Out 2 sits as the highest grossing animated film of all time.

(2015) globally since that trailer debuted. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera, and Dan Scanlon, Inside Out 2 is a coming-of-age comedy that takes place inside the mind of newly minted teenager Riley (Kensington Tallman), just as Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.

is a coming-of-age comedy that takes place inside the mind of newly minted teenager Riley (Kensington Tallman), just as Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are unsure how to feel when those new Emotions—Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Adebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser)—arrive. Inside Out 2 features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, from a story by Mann and LeFauve, and music by Andrea Datzman.

