The Season 8 Premiere of ABC’s “9-1-1” Earns Nearly 10 Million Viewers Over Seven Days

Unlike many current series, "9-1-1" recieved nearly 70% of its vews from linear programming.

The ABC procedural from Ryan Murphy kicked off its new season last Thursday.

9-1-1 has amassed nearly 10 million viewers over the seven day period.

has amassed nearly 10 million viewers over the seven day period. The episode’s initial premier saw 4.6 million viewers from the ABC network debut.

Since then, ratings have gone up 106% including all multi-platform viewing, such as streaming.

After three days, the premiere had received 8.6 million views. 9-1-1's fanbase is incredibly dedicated to the series, inflating first day and early numbers in comparison to other series like ABC's High Potential.

’s fanbase is incredibly dedicated to the series, inflating first day and early numbers in comparison to other series like The series received an extra 20% bump over the last four days, rounding out its total at 9.8 million viewers prior to tonight’s new episode.

On linear programming alone, 6.8 million viewers tuned into the series leaving only 3 million from streaming. These numbers are impressive as streaming viewership continues to dominate on-air television.

Over the seven day period, viewership from adults 18-49 grew 359% from the episode's initial premier. Even with increased streaming numbers in that demographic, 9-1-1 ’s first episode remains ABC’s top drama broadcast of the season for adults 18-49.

Ryan Murphy's other ABC procedural Doctor Odyssey has also had impressive ratings this season. The series premiere has amassed 5.96 million viewers on linear programming alone since its September 26th debut. Disney shared, across all platforms, the episode has reached nearly 14 million views, pointing to a healthy majority of viewership coming from streaming.

Both 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey air new episodes Thursdays on ABC and next day on Hulu Disney+

Tonight's episode of 9-1-1 will see Athena call on 118 for help as she attempts to safely land a plane before it crashes.

will see Athena call on 118 for help as she attempts to safely land a plane before it crashes. Doctor Odyssey will highlight Plastic Surgery Week aboard the cruise ship. Captain Massey will have to evade advances from the ship owner’s wife.

