ABC News Studios Celebrates “Latinos in Hollywood” with Trailer for New ABC Primetime Special

Set to air this Friday on ABC, a new special from ABC News Studios will focus on the resiliency and artistry of Hollywood’s creative Latino community.
What’s Happening:
- As part of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, ABC News Studios will present a new, one-hour primetime special, Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny.
- Hosted by What Would You Do? host John Quiñones, the special will celebrate the resiliency, artistry, and ingenuity of Hollywood's creative Latino community while providing an in-depth look at representation, visibility and creative opportunity both in front of and behind the camera.
- The special will focus on Latino stars such as:
- Ramón Rodríguez, co-executive producer and titular star of ABC's hit show Will Trent
- Eva Longoria, actress and Hyphenate Media Group co-founder
- Gina Torres, actress and producer
- Eugenio Derbez, actor and 3Pas Studios co-founder
- John Leguizamo, actor and comedian
- Other Latino stars featured will include legendary trailblazers Rita Moreno and Edward James Olmos, as well as rising Gen Z stars like Xochitl Gomez.
- The special will also feature showrunners, producers, and writers like One Day at a Time executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett and Pose creator Steven Canals, both of whom have set new standards for inclusive programming in television and streaming.
- Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny will air this Friday, October 11th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.
