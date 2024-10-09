ABC News Studios Celebrates “Latinos in Hollywood” with Trailer for New ABC Primetime Special

The primetime special will feature celebrities such as Ramón Rodríguez, Eva Longoria and Xochitl Gomez
Set to air this Friday on ABC, a new special from ABC News Studios will focus on the resiliency and artistry of Hollywood’s creative Latino community.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, ABC News Studios will present a new, one-hour primetime special, Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny.
  • Hosted by What Would You Do? host John Quiñones, the special will celebrate the resiliency, artistry, and ingenuity of Hollywood's creative Latino community while providing an in-depth look at representation, visibility and creative opportunity both in front of and behind the camera.
  • The special will focus on Latino stars such as:
    • Ramón Rodríguez, co-executive producer and titular star of ABC's hit show Will Trent
    • Eva Longoria, actress and Hyphenate Media Group co-founder
    • Gina Torres, actress and producer
    • Eugenio Derbez, actor and 3Pas Studios co-founder
    • John Leguizamo, actor and comedian
  • Other Latino stars featured will include legendary trailblazers Rita Moreno and Edward James Olmos, as well as rising Gen Z stars like Xochitl Gomez.

  • The special will also feature showrunners, producers, and writers like One Day at a Time executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett and Pose creator Steven Canals, both of whom have set new standards for inclusive programming in television and streaming.
  • Latinos in Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny will air this Friday, October 11th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.
