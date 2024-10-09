Comedian Alyssa Limperis Joins the Final Season of FX’s “What We Do In The Shadows”

She'll be playing Lisa, who “works in a corporate environment”
Comedian Alyssa Limperis is joining the cast of What We Do In The Shadows as it heads into its final season on FX.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that as What We Do In The Shadows heads into the corporate workplace for its final season, it has enlisted Alyssa Limperis to help.
  • Limperis will be playing Lisa, who “works in a corporate environment” in the show.
  • Best known for her viral mom videos, Limperis also has an hour-long comedy special about losing her dad called No Bad Days on Peacock.
  • She has also starred in projects such as Cartoon Network’s We Baby Bears and the indie horror/comedy feature Too Late.
  • In the upcoming final season of What We Do In The Shadows, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.
  • The show stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal.
  • What We Do In The Shadows premieres October 21st on FX and streams on Hulu.

Luke Manning
