Comedian Alyssa Limperis Joins the Final Season of FX’s “What We Do In The Shadows”

Comedian Alyssa Limperis is joining the cast of What We Do In The Shadows as it heads into its final season on FX.

Deadline reports What We Do In The Shadows heads into the corporate workplace for its final season, it has enlisted Alyssa Limperis to help.

Limperis will be playing Lisa, who "works in a corporate environment" in the show.

Best known for her viral mom videos, Limperis also has an hour-long comedy special about losing her dad called No Bad Days on Peacock.

on Peacock. She has also starred in projects such as Cartoon Network’s We Baby Bears and the indie horror/comedy feature Too Late .

and the indie horror/comedy feature . In the upcoming final season of What We Do In The Shadows , Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.

The show stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal.

What We Do In The Shadows premieres October 21st on FX and streams on Hulu

