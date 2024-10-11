“La Máquina” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

With music from Tomás Barreiro, the soundtrack to the Spanish language Hulu series is now available.
Hollywood Records has released the La Máquina Original Soundtrack, featuring music from Tomás Barreiro.

  • The original soundtrack to the new Spanish language Hulu series, La Máquina, is now available to stream.
  • The Hulu series premiered on October 9th and the album is available as of today, October 11th, on digital platforms.
  • Blending the familiar sounds and rhythm of Hispanic heritage music, Tomás Barreiro (La Cocina, The Good Girls) has created a standalone soundtrack that brightly evokes the spirit of Mexico.
  • Fans can find the soundtrack on their favorite streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

La Máquina (Original Soundtrack) Track Listing:

  • 1. Freskito
  • 2. Knockout
  • 3. Andy Japo
  • 4. Autolavado
  • 5. No Merecia Garnar
  • 6. Muere Peces
  • 7. Tu Sigue
  • 8. Llegan A Feria
  • 9. Cuarto De Recuerdos
  • 10. Reencuentro
  • 11. Piensalo Campeon
  • 12. Llegada de Felix

  • Composer Tomás Barreiro: “La Máquina sequences needed 3 basic musical materials… hectic drums for Andy’s frenzy, a gloomy one for the mind of Esteban, and a sarcastic almost shrine like for Andy’s mother and their shallowness. All that mixed with Latino flavors in drums, percussion and guitars make the score for La Máquina!”

About La Máquina:

  • Esteban (Gael García Bernal) "La Máquina" Ayala is at a low point in his decorated boxing career. His manager, Andy Lujan (Diego Luna), his bodyguard, Saul Perez and his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González) are his childhood friends who will ensure that Esteban wins this fight no matter what. But when a mysterious illuminati type criminal organization, Otras Personas, comes to Saul to impose their will on Esteban's fight, the stakes of this fight turn into life-or-death matter.
