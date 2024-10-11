“La Máquina” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Hollywood Records has released the La Máquina Original Soundtrack, featuring music from Tomás Barreiro.
What’s Happening:
- The original soundtrack to the new Spanish language Hulu series, La Máquina, is now available to stream.
- The Hulu series premiered on October 9th and the album is available as of today, October 11th, on digital platforms.
- Blending the familiar sounds and rhythm of Hispanic heritage music, Tomás Barreiro (La Cocina, The Good Girls) has created a standalone soundtrack that brightly evokes the spirit of Mexico.
- Fans can find the soundtrack on their favorite streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.
.
La Máquina (Original Soundtrack) Track Listing:
- 1. Freskito
- 2. Knockout
- 3. Andy Japo
- 4. Autolavado
- 5. No Merecia Garnar
- 6. Muere Peces
- 7. Tu Sigue
- 8. Llegan A Feria
- 9. Cuarto De Recuerdos
- 10. Reencuentro
- 11. Piensalo Campeon
- 12. Llegada de Felix
What They’re Saying:
- Composer Tomás Barreiro: “La Máquina sequences needed 3 basic musical materials… hectic drums for Andy’s frenzy, a gloomy one for the mind of Esteban, and a sarcastic almost shrine like for Andy’s mother and their shallowness. All that mixed with Latino flavors in drums, percussion and guitars make the score for La Máquina!”
About La Máquina:
- Esteban (Gael García Bernal) "La Máquina" Ayala is at a low point in his decorated boxing career. His manager, Andy Lujan (Diego Luna), his bodyguard, Saul Perez and his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González) are his childhood friends who will ensure that Esteban wins this fight no matter what. But when a mysterious illuminati type criminal organization, Otras Personas, comes to Saul to impose their will on Esteban's fight, the stakes of this fight turn into life-or-death matter.
