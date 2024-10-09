Director Anthony Hemingway Reunites with Ryan Murphy for Upcoming Hulu Legal Drama “All’s Fair”

Director Anthony Hemingway is reuniting with Ryan Murphy for the upcoming Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Hemingway, who last collaborated with Murphy on People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016, has boarded All’s Fair as a director and executive producer.
- As with the prior series, Murphy is directing the pilot for All’s Fair, with Hemingway directing multiple episodes.
- Other related credits for Hemingway include directing and executive producing Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha, as well as directing a 2014 episode of American Horror Story.
- In All’s Fair, Kim Kardashian stars as Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer working at an all-female firm.
- Part of Ryan Murphy’s overall deal with Disney, the series also stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Ed O’Neil, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.
- Murphy serves as writer, executive producer and director on All’s Fair. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, Richard Levine will also serve as writers and executive producers.
- Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash, Paulso, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scot Robertson are also executive producers on the upcoming series.
