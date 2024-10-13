Four Cast Members Join 20th Television Pilot “Downforce” for Hulu

Four actors have joined the cast of 20th Television’s upcoming pilot for Hulu, Downforce.
- Deadline is reporting that Harry Delano (Andor), Reece Shearsmith (The League of Gentlemen), Amar Chadha-Patel (The Creator) and Arturo Del Puerto (For All Mankind) have joined the cast of Hulu’s Downforce, opposite Eve Hewson and Murray Bartlett.
- The series will follow Hewson as the estranged daughter of a racing team owner, played by Barlett, as they work to find common ground as she joins the family business.
- Delano will play Cayley, Alastair’s son, an engineering genius who’s put to work to help the team.
- Shearsmith will play Alastair, Regent Racing’s fastidious chief race engineer.
- Chadha-Patel will play Ihsan, the gentle giant of a chief mechanic for Team Regent.
- Del Puerto plays Emiliano, the ostentatious Spanish owner of a competing team who’s hellbent on destroying Regent Racing.
- Alec Berg is set to direct, while Adam Countee and Berg will executive produce, as both currently hold overall deals with 20th Television.
- No timeline has yet to be set for the series, but it will add to Hulu’s comedy commitment with shows like Only Murders in the Building and their growing stand-up library.
