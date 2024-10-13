Four Cast Members Join 20th Television Pilot “Downforce” for Hulu

New additions include Harry Delano, Reece Shearsmith, Amar Chadha-Patel and Arturo Del Puerto.

Four actors have joined the cast of 20th Television’s upcoming pilot for Hulu, Downforce.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Andor ), Reece Shearsmith ( The League of Gentlemen ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( The Creator ) and Arturo Del Puerto ( For All Mankind ) have joined the cast of Hulu’s Downforce , opposite Eve Hewson and Murray Bartlett.

), Reece Shearsmith ( ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( ) and Arturo Del Puerto ( ) have joined the cast of Hulu’s , opposite Eve Hewson and Murray Bartlett. The series will follow Hewson as the estranged daughter of a racing team owner, played by Barlett, as they work to find common ground as she joins the family business.

Delano will play Cayley, Alastair’s son, an engineering genius who’s put to work to help the team.

Shearsmith will play Alastair, Regent Racing’s fastidious chief race engineer.

Chadha-Patel will play Ihsan, the gentle giant of a chief mechanic for Team Regent.

Del Puerto plays Emiliano, the ostentatious Spanish owner of a competing team who’s hellbent on destroying Regent Racing.

Alec Berg is set to direct, while Adam Countee and Berg will executive produce, as both currently hold overall deals with 20th Television.

No timeline has yet to be set for the series, but it will add to Hulu’s comedy commitment with shows like Only Murders in the Building and their growing stand-up library.

