Liz Tigelaar to Adapt “A Sociopath’s Guide to a Successful Marriage” for Hulu

Hulu has nabbed the rights to the anticipated novel two years before its release.

Even though the novel has yet to be released, an adaptation of A Sociopath’s Guide to a Successful Marriage is already in the works at Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports A Sociopath’s Guide to a Successful Marriage , is in development at Hulu.

, is in development at Hulu. A Sociopath’s Guide to a Successful Marriage , which won’t be published until 2026, follows Lalla Rook — a reformed sociopath trying to make it as a regular mom. There’s just the small problem of a dead body — which she may have stabbed repeatedly — in her living room. As Lalla navigates getting what she wants despite useless husbands, needy children, private school admissions and the trappings of suburban life, she’s unencumbered by pesky things like shame, guilt and morals. But as mysteries unfurl and bodies pile up, Lalla’s dark past threatens to rear its ugly head…

, which won’t be published until 2026, follows Lalla Rook — a reformed sociopath trying to make it as a regular mom. There’s just the small problem of a dead body — which she may have stabbed repeatedly — in her living room. As Lalla navigates getting what she wants despite useless husbands, needy children, private school admissions and the trappings of suburban life, she’s unencumbered by pesky things like shame, guilt and morals. But as mysteries unfurl and bodies pile up, Lalla’s dark past threatens to rear its ugly head… Liz Tigelaar, who is behind such Hulu series as Little Fires Everywhere , Tiny Beautiful Things and Under the Bridge , will be writing the series and serving as showrunner.

, and , will be writing the series and serving as showrunner. Tigelaar and her producing partner Stacey Silverman will executive produce through their Best Day Ever company alongside Oliver.

What They’re Saying:

Tigelaar and Silverman said in a joint statement: “A Sociopath’s Guide to a Successful Marriage is a singular and remarkable book that Best Day Ever feels truly honored and beyond thrilled to adapt as a series. Told with M.K. Oliver’s razor sharp and delightfully incisive voice, it brilliantly presents a radical, subversive female character who is blissfully free of the guilt and shame that weighs so heavily on the modern woman — both on-screen and off. This dark and hilarious examination of middle-class striving is as deliciously off-kilter as its complicated protagonist — part mad-cap detective story, part whirling soap, part demented superhero tale, and shimmering beneath all of it, a wholly original story about the struggle to love and be loved.”