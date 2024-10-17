Ben Stiller’s “Nutcrackers” to Stream Exclusively on Hulu Beginning This November

Back in September, it was reported that the streaming service was in final talks to acquire the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) family comedy.
Coming Soon to Hulu:
- Variety reports that Ben Stiller’s Nutcrackers has been acquired by Hulu and will stream exclusively beginning November 29th.
- Directed by David Gordon Green, the new film explores the story of Mike (Stiller) who must move to Ohio to take care of his sister's children after her untimely passing.
- Green is best known for his work on the Halloween franchise and Pineapple Express.
- The holiday comedy also stars Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Huss.
- Stiller’s onscreen nephews are played by newcomers and real-life siblings Homer, Ulysses, Atlas and Arlo Janson. The film was shot on the Janson’s family farm and dance studio in Ohio.
- Green, who is friends with the boys’ mom, Karey Williams, created the film based on their family.
- Nutcrackers premiered at TIFF in September, and the film will stream internationally on Disney+.
- Indiewire reviewed the film, stating “It’s refreshing to see Green doing whatever he likes, combining some of his favorite elements (talented kids, keen comedic timing, a country setting, and a genuine warmth that’s hard to fake) to make a new film that feels as good for his soul as the audience’s.”
- Nutcrackers was fully financed by Rivulet Films with producers Rob Paris, Mike Witherill and Rough House’s Nate Meyer.
- The script was developed by Rough House’s Leland Douglas.
