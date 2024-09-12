Hulu Acquires Ben Stiller Comedy Movie “Nutcrackers” in First Deal Out of TIFF

Straight out of the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF), Hulu is in final talks to acquire the Ben Stiller family comedy, Nutcrackers.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Nutcrackers is the first major acquisition to come out of TIFF.

, in the first major acquisition to come out of TIFF. Ben Stiller stars as a work-obsessed city slicker who is forced to move to rural Ohio to take care of his sister’s children after her sudden passing. To his astonishment, these blue-collar kids are skilled ballet dancers, and he finds an outlet for their endless energy. What begins as a short trip to find them foster care turns into a gradual realization that this is where he belongs.

In addition to Stiller, the film also stars Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker and Toby Hussles.

The film was shot on the Janson family’s farm in Ohio, with director Green being longtime family friends with their mom, Karey Williams, and was inspired to create the film based on their lives.

The current plan is for a Christmas release on Hulu.

Nutcrackers marks Stiller's first film role in seven years, having been busy with the Apple TV+ series Severance.

marks Stiller’s first film role in seven years, having been busy with the Apple TV+ series . Green has recently directed a number of horror reboots, including multiple Halloween films and The Exorcist: Believer.

