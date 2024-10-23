What Will Hidden Cameras Discover on the Latest Episode of “What Would You Do?”

Episodes of “What Would You Do?” are available to stream on Hulu the following day.

An all new episode of What Would You Do? is scheduled to debut this evening.

What's Happening:

An all new episode of What Would You Do? is set to premiere tonight, October 23rd, at 10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT, and will also be available for streaming on Hulu

is set to premiere tonight, October 23rd, at 10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT, and will also be available for streaming on The show uses hidden cameras to observe people's reactions in tough or uncomfortable situations. Will they stand up for what's right or mind their business and go about their day?

In the latest episode, hidden cameras capture individuals' reactions to various scenarios, including witnessing an attempted child abduction, observing someone faking an injury for a lawsuit, an adult minimizing the impact of drugs on a teenager, and a person pressuring their sober friend into consuming alcohol, among other situations.

More on ABC:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.