What Will Hidden Cameras Discover on the Latest Episode of “What Would You Do?”

Episodes of “What Would You Do?” are available to stream on Hulu the following day.
  • An all new episode of What Would You Do? is set to premiere tonight, October 23rd, at 10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT, and will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.
  • The show uses hidden cameras to observe people's reactions in tough or uncomfortable situations. Will they stand up for what's right or mind their business and go about their day?
  • In the latest episode, hidden cameras capture individuals' reactions to various scenarios, including witnessing an attempted child abduction, observing someone faking an injury for a lawsuit, an adult minimizing the impact of drugs on a teenager, and a person pressuring their sober friend into consuming alcohol, among other situations.

