Longtime Reality TV Producer Troy DeVolld Passes Away at Age 53

The prolific producer worked on two popular ABC series – “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelor.”

Reality TV producer Troy DeVolld, who was at one time a producer on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor, has passed away at the age of 53.

Born in Ohio on November 17th, 1970, DeVolld moved to Florida at a young age and attended Flagler College. His career in television began in late 2000, with a stint on the MTV show Fear, where he quickly rose to the level of producer.

As shared by Deadline, DeVolld went on to have a prolific career as a producer of reality TV, working on the ABC series Dancing with the Stars (2006-2014) and The Bachelor (2005). Other shows he worked on included The Osbournes, The Surreal Life, She’s Got The Look, Hollywood Game Night and the Basketball Wives franchise.

DeVolld also wrote two books about the small-screen business: the 2016 tome Reality TV, An Insider's Guide to TV’s Hottest Market, and the 2021 book And Another Thing: A Beginner’s Guide to the Television Notes Process. News of DeVolld’s passing was confirmed by the DeGusipe Funeral Home in Florida. He is survived by his sister Melissa Hughes and brother-in-law, Joshua Hughes.

