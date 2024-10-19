Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to Appear on This Monday’s Edition of “The View”

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be making an appearance on ABC’s The View this upcoming Monday, October 21st.
What’s Happening:
- The veteran, former public school teacher and second-term governor, who was chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her running mate in August, will join the co-hosts of The View live in studio for his first-ever appearance.
- The Governor will discuss the Harris-Walz platform and the state of the 2024 campaign in the final weeks of the race for the White House.
- Walz will appear for the daytime exclusive interview on Monday, October 21st (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT).
- The View is a leading destination for political candidates and conversation, having recently welcomed President Joe Biden on September 25th and Vice President Kamala Harris on October 8th.
- The latter appearance marked the talk show’s most-watched telecast in more than three and a half years.
- Meanwhile, The View will be forgoing their annual Halloween costume extravaganza this year due to the Presidential election.
