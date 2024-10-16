Seann William Scott Joins Cast of ABC’s “Shifting Gears”

A new cast member has been added to Tim Allen’s upcoming ABC sitcom.
What’s Happening:
- Seann William Scott, known for his work in the American Pie series, has joined the cast of ABC’s upcoming Shifting Gears.
- The series stars Tim Allen as a widowed owner of a car restoration shop whose estranged daughter, played by Kat Dennings, moves in with her kids.
- Reported on by Variety, Scott will play a family friend who also works in the car shop.
- The series from 20th Television marks Allen’s return to ABC after the success of Home Improvement and the first seven seasons of Last Man Standing.
