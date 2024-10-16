Seann William Scott Joins Cast of ABC’s “Shifting Gears”

The new sitcom brings Tim Allen back to network television and ABC.
by |
Tags: , , ,

A new cast member has been added to Tim Allen’s upcoming ABC sitcom.

What’s Happening:

  • Seann William Scott, known for his work in the American Pie series, has joined the cast of ABC’s upcoming Shifting Gears.
  • The series stars Tim Allen as a widowed owner of a car restoration shop whose estranged daughter, played by Kat Dennings, moves in with her kids.
  • Reported on by Variety, Scott will play a family friend who also works in the car shop.
  • The series from 20th Television marks Allen’s return to ABC after the success of Home Improvement and the first seven seasons of Last Man Standing.

More ABC News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight