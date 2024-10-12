Tuesday’s “Dancing with the Stars” is a Night of Dedications Through Dance

This Tuesday, Dancing with the Stars will dedicate their dances through heartfelt performances.
What’s Happening:
- The nine remaining couples on Dancing with the Stars will honor the most influential people in their lives on “Dedication Night”.
- Similar to “Most Memorable Year Night", the pairs will look to those who have helped shape them, honoring them with a special dance.
- The couples performances include:
- Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – Contemporary dedicated to Football Coach Mike Leach
- Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – Viennese Waltz dedicated to Joey’s Fiancee Kelsey Anderson
- Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – Rumba dedicated to Dwight’s kids
- Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – Contemporary dedicated to Chandler’s mother
- Iloana Maher and Alan Bersten – Rumba dedicated to the U.S. women’s national rugby sevens team
- Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – Salsa dedicated to Brooks’ sisters
- Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – Argentine Tango dedicated to men’s gymnastics
- Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – Rumba dedicated to Phaedra’s mother
- Jenn Trann and Sasha Farber – Foxtrot dedicated to Taylor Swift
- The episode will also include a powerful performance from Derek and Hayley Hough honoring her recent medical scare.
- Mark Ballas returns to the ballroom to guest judge this meaningful episode.
- Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.
More ABC News:
- ABC Expands Fall 2024 “Monday Night Football” Lineup, Pushing Three Unscripted Series Back to Midseason
- The Season 8 Premiere of ABC's "9-1-1" Earns Nearly 10 Million Viewers Over Seven Days
- Julia Rose to Appear as Mika Yasuda’s Sister Chloe in "Grey’s Anatomy"
- New “20/20″ Discovers Clues in a Muddy Gator-Infested Creek Regarding a Young Mother’s Disappearance