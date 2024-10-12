Tuesday’s “Dancing with the Stars” is a Night of Dedications Through Dance

The spin on "My Most Memorable Year" will include two glorious returns to the ballroom.
This Tuesday, Dancing with the Stars will dedicate their dances through heartfelt performances.

What’s Happening:

  • The nine remaining couples on Dancing with the Stars will honor the most influential people in their lives on “Dedication Night”.
  • Similar to “Most Memorable Year Night", the pairs will look to those who have helped shape them, honoring them with a special dance.
  • The couples performances include:
    • Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – Contemporary dedicated to Football Coach Mike Leach
    • Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – Viennese Waltz dedicated to Joey’s Fiancee Kelsey Anderson
    • Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – Rumba dedicated to Dwight’s kids
    • Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – Contemporary dedicated to Chandler’s mother
    • Iloana Maher and Alan Bersten – Rumba dedicated to the U.S. women’s national rugby sevens team
    • Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – Salsa dedicated to Brooks’ sisters
    • Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – Argentine Tango dedicated to men’s gymnastics
    • Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – Rumba dedicated to Phaedra’s mother
    • Jenn Trann and Sasha Farber – Foxtrot dedicated to Taylor Swift
  • The episode will also include a powerful performance from Derek and Hayley Hough honoring her recent medical scare.
  • Mark Ballas returns to the ballroom to guest judge this meaningful episode.
  • Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

