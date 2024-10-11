ABC Expands Fall 2024 “Monday Night Football” Lineup, Pushing Three Unscripted Series Back to Midseason

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," "Press Your Luck" and "Scamanda" are getting delayed to midseason.

ABC is expanding its Monday Night Football schedule for the season, pushing back the premiere of a number of unscripted shows to midseason.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter ESPN Monday Night Football games, beginning with the October 14th contest between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

These go along with four previously announced contests (three simulcasts and one ABC exclusive on December 16th, a night with two games).

The additional simulcast airings include: October 21st – Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers) November 4th – Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs November 18th – Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys) November 25th – Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers) December 23rd – New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

ABC was already set to air MNF games on October 28th and December 9th, along with two Saturday games on January 4th, the final weekend of the league’s regular season.

Because of these additional airings, ABC has delayed a number of unscripted series back to midseason. Those shows include Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck and Scamanda.

, and . What Would You Do?, which was originally supposed to air on Monday nights, will be taking over the slot intended for Scamanda on Wednesday nights beginning October 16th.

