Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD Signs First-Look Deal with 20th Television

The deal is to develop comedy, drama and limited series for linear networks and streamers

Daniel Dae Kim’s production company 3AD has signed a new first-look deal with 20th Television, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

20th Television and 3AD have set a new first-look deal to develop and executive produce comedy, drama and limited series for linear networks and streamers, with an emphasis on platforms across Disney Entertainment Television like ABC Hulu Disney+

Kim’s career has long been tied to Disney, with his first starring TV role being on ABC’s Lost , produced by ABC Studios, which is now a part of 20th Television.

, produced by ABC Studios, which is now a part of 20th Television. Meanwhile, 3AD’s first series was ABC’s long-running medical procedural The Good Doctor .

. The deal does not specify acting, but Kim could potentially appear in 3AD projects, as he did with The Good Doctor.

What They’re Saying:

Daniel Dae Kim: “With the recent 20th anniversary of the premiere of Lost, it seems only fitting to announce a return home to the place that changed my career. All of us at 3AD are thrilled to be starting this new chapter with Eric, Karey, Carolyn and the whole team at 20th Television. We look forward to creating exciting new content together and building on an already special relationship.”

