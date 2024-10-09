“Scrubs” Creator Bill Lawrence Says a Potential Sequel is “Really Close”

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence is teasing the possibility of a revival of the beloved sitcom from the 2000s, saying it’s “really close.”
What’s Happening:
- In an interview with Deadline, Bill Lawrence – who is behind popular comedy series such as Shrinking, Ted Lasso and Cougar Town – is teasing the return of one of his earliest shows.
- Scrubs, which ran from 2001-2010 on NBC and then ABC, and which was produced by ABC Studios.
- Reportedly, the main obstacle for a Scrubs sequel series has been with Lawrence working out an agreement with Warner Bros. TV, where he’s under an exclusive overall deal.
- If the show were to go ahead, it would be produced by 20th Television, which ABC Studios was absorbed into.
- “I think it’s getting really close to being figured out, and I think in a good way,” Lawrence said. “Big chunks of the creative team behind the camera, and most of it from in front of the camera, are all super invested and excited, so very close.”
- The creator envisions the sequel series as a hybrid between a revival and reboot, both revisiting original characters and adding new characters.
- “A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling. There’s no cliché ‘rich doctors playing golf’ — that’s not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.”
- The original cast, such as Zach Braff and Donald Faison, have all said that they would be happy to return for a sequel.
- Find out more about what’s to come from Lawrence – including a potential fourth season of the mega-popular Ted Lasso – in his interview with Deadline.