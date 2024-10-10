Julia Rose to Appear as Mika Yasuda’s Sister Chloe in “Grey’s Anatomy”

The casting comes as Midori Francis is set to depart the series as Mika.

Before Midori Francis leaves Grey’s Anatomy as Mika Yasuda this season, we’ll get to learn a little more about the character’s personal life with the introduction of Julia Rose as her sister, Chloe Yasuda.

What’s Happening:

Midori Francis, who has starred as Mika Yasuda in the last two seasons of Grey’s Anatomy , will be departing the show

as Deadline reports

Witty with a great sense of humor, Chloe Yasuda (Rose), who has been admitted to Grey Sloan as a patient, is a harried honor student and VP of student activities who also runs varsity cross-country at her college.

Chloe is the first member of the Yasuda family to be introduced on screen, as one of eight siblings and seven sisters of Mika’s.

In Episode 2104, Mika will struggle with a life-altering personal matter. Meanwhile, Bailey and Ben will navigate their personal and professional roles, while Levi will find a connection in an unlikely place. Jo and Link will get surprising news.

Actress Julia Rose is known for her role in the FX Baskets .

This season will see a number of other additions, including Floriana Lima as Nora and Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron.

