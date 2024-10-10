Julia Rose to Appear as Mika Yasuda’s Sister Chloe in “Grey’s Anatomy”

Before Midori Francis leaves Grey’s Anatomy as Mika Yasuda this season, we’ll get to learn a little more about the character’s personal life with the introduction of Julia Rose as her sister, Chloe Yasuda.
What’s Happening:
- Midori Francis, who has starred as Mika Yasuda in the last two seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, will be departing the show during this upcoming season.
- But, as Deadline reports, we’ll get to learn about Mika’s family with the introduction of her sister, Chloe.
- Witty with a great sense of humor, Chloe Yasuda (Rose), who has been admitted to Grey Sloan as a patient, is a harried honor student and VP of student activities who also runs varsity cross-country at her college.
- Chloe is the first member of the Yasuda family to be introduced on screen, as one of eight siblings and seven sisters of Mika’s.
- In Episode 2104, Mika will struggle with a life-altering personal matter. Meanwhile, Bailey and Ben will navigate their personal and professional roles, while Levi will find a connection in an unlikely place. Jo and Link will get surprising news.
- Actress Julia Rose is known for her role in the FX comedy series Baskets.
- This season will see a number of other additions, including Floriana Lima as Nora and the return of Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron.
