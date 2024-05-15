Midori Francis Departing “Grey’s Anatomy” as Mika Yasuda Next Season

Midori Francis, who has starred as Mika Yasuda in the last two seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, will be departing the show next season, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

In an apparently amicable decision, Midori Francis will be departing the long-running ABC

Francis has been a regular on the show for the past two seasons, and will be returning for Season 21 to wrap up her character’s story.

The scrappy middle child with eight siblings, Yasuda is known for her dark sense of humor which has gotten her in trouble since Day 1 of her surgical internship. She has been part of a ragtag group of five doctors accepted into the newly launched teaching program at Grey Sloan at the start of Season 19.

She’s not the only Grey’s Anatomy regular departing the series, as Jake Borelli, who plays Levi Schmitt, is also leaving after seven seasons.

regular departing the series, as Jake Borelli, who plays Levi Schmitt, is also leaving after seven seasons. Francis is known for her starring role in Netflix’s Dash & Lilly, as well as in Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls.

More ABC News: