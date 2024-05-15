ABC Will Present the US Open Men’s Singles Championship for the First Time in September

ESPN has announced that the 2024 US Open Men’s Singles Championship will be presented by ABC for the first time in September.

What's Happening:

Today, ESPN announced the 2024 US Open Men’s Singles Championship will be presented on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET, the first time ever that ABC will air the match.

A live 60-minute preview show (1-2 p.m. ET) will lead into the live match. The Men’s Championship will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

ESPN2 will air an encore of the match at 9 p.m. ET that day.

ESPN platforms have covered the US Open since 2009 and exclusively since 2014.

The entire US Open schedule will be announced at a later date.

What They're Saying:

Tim Bunnell, Senior Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN: “The US Open is one of the signature events on the sports calendar, and we are pleased to bring its culminating match, the Men’s Final, to tennis fans via ABC.”