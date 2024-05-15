ABC News to Host Second Presidential Debate Between President Biden and Former President Trump

ABC News will be hosting a second debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 10th.
What’s Happening:
- President Biden and former President Trump have agreed to two presidential debates leading up to the 2024 election in November.
- The first will air on CNN on June 27th, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET from the crucial battleground state of Georgia.
- ABC News will then host the second debate on Tuesday, September 10th.
- The primetime debate will air on ABC, the 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live and Hulu.
- ABC News will make the debate available to simulcast on additional broadcast and streaming news networks in America.
- Information on moderators, format and additional details will be provided at a later date.
- To qualify for participation, candidates must fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States; file a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission; appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline; agree to accept the rules and format of the debate; and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet ABC’s standards for reporting.
