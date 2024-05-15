ABC News to Host Second Presidential Debate Between President Biden and Former President Trump

ABC News will be hosting a second debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 10th.

What’s Happening:

President Biden and former President Trump have agreed to two presidential debates leading up to the 2024 election in November.

The first will air on CNN on June 27th, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET from the crucial battleground state of Georgia.

ABC News will then host the second debate on Tuesday, September 10th.

The primetime debate will air on ABC, the 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live and Hulu

ABC News will make the debate available to simulcast on additional broadcast and streaming news networks in America.

Information on moderators, format and additional details will be provided at a later date.

To qualify for participation, candidates must fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States; file a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission; appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline; agree to accept the rules and format of the debate; and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet ABC’s standards for reporting.