Serena Williams Announced as Host of “The 2024 ESPYS” Airing on ABC

The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by tennis legend and cultural icon Serena Williams.

The multi-Grand Slam champion and global sports influencer will bring her unparalleled charisma to the stage as she joins top celebrities from sports and entertainment to celebrate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances.

The ESPYS will air live on Thursday, July 11th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

Williams' turn as host of The ESPYS will immediately follow the July 10th premiere of the first episode of the ESPN In the Arena: Serena Williams, an 8-part series that provides the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Williams and key figures throughout her life.

will immediately follow the July 10th premiere of the first episode of the , an 8-part series that provides the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Williams and key figures throughout her life. Williams’ impact on and off the tennis court is a testament to her enduring legacy, making her a role model for athletes and fans worldwide. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name, she is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Beyond her tennis accolades, Williams is a passionate advocate for gender equality in sports and has used her platform to promote other social causes, including Black maternal health advocacy and racial equality.

The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions.

Serena Williams: “I couldn’t be more excited to host The ESPYS . This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember. It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on-stage in July.”

Kate Jackson, VP, Production, ESPN: "In a year where women's sports are being watched and celebrated like never before, it is a perfect fit to have perhaps the greatest female athlete of all time host The ESPYS. Given Serena's spectacular on-court achievements and her overall cultural impact, she'll bring elite star-power and dynamic energy as host of the show. We are thrilled to work with her to shape a powerful and entertaining show celebrating the best moments in sports this year."