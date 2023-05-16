“In the Arena: Serena Williams” Coming Soon from ESPN

At the Walt Disney Company Upfront presentation today, Serena Williams announced that production has started on the new ESPN series In the Arena: Serena Williams.
- Williams dominated tennis for over two decades, winning 23 Grand Slams (singles) and changing the sport forever.
- Following the success of the Emmy-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Serena’s expansion of the franchise will be a multi-part series that provides the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Serena and key figures throughout her life.
- Several of Serena’s most significant Grand Slam tournaments and defining personal milestones are examined and decoded in detail.
- The series juxtaposes Serena’s spectacular on-court achievements and cultural impact with dramatic personal challenges.
- Through it all, Serena fights to maintain her place atop the tennis world while juggling the transformational experience of starting a family.
- Her career comes full circle as she welcomes a new generation of challengers – each inspired by Serena and hungry to follow in her footsteps, and of course, take her down.
- Spanning the life and legend of the greatest player of all time, we’ll track Serena’s personal and generational journey from phenom to icon—re-examining decisive matches, formative moments, heartbreak, and glory along the way.
- The series will be directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions, and Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions.
- Be sure to check back for more details.