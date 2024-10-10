New “20/20” Discovers Clues in a Muddy Gator-Infested Creek Regarding a Young Mother’s Disappearance

The suspects point fingers at each other after a disappearance that left a trail of heartbreak

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 showcases what happens when a young mother disappears, as authorities look for clues in a muddy gator-infested creek, discovering two potential suspects.

Friends and family of 27-year-old Laura Ackerson from Kingston, North Carolina panic as she goes missing. This leads to police launching a cross-country investigation that leads to a rural muddy creek in Texas, where they uncover a trove of evidence and troubling surveillance video.

When police discover Laura’s dismembered human remains in the murky waters of Oyster Creek, the father of her children, Grant Haze, becomes one of the prime suspects – as does his wife, Amanda.

, co-anchor JuJu Chang reports on law enforcement’s efforts to track down her final movements in the disappearance that left a trail of heartbreak. 20/20 speaks with Grant; Amanda’s adult daughter, Sha; friends and acquaintances of Grant and Laura, as well as law enforcement and prosecutors involved in the case.

20/20 airs on Friday, October 11th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

A love triangle that ended with murder. The heart-stopping, all-new @ABC2020 with reporting by @JujuChangABC premieres Friday (Oct. 11) at 9/8c on @ABC. And stream on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/GS1JEuww76 — 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 8, 2024

