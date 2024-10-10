New “20/20” Discovers Clues in a Muddy Gator-Infested Creek Regarding a Young Mother’s Disappearance

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 showcases what happens when a young mother disappears, as authorities look for clues in a muddy gator-infested creek, discovering two potential suspects.
What’s Happening:
- Friends and family of 27-year-old Laura Ackerson from Kingston, North Carolina panic as she goes missing. This leads to police launching a cross-country investigation that leads to a rural muddy creek in Texas, where they uncover a trove of evidence and troubling surveillance video.
- When police discover Laura’s dismembered human remains in the murky waters of Oyster Creek, the father of her children, Grant Haze, becomes one of the prime suspects – as does his wife, Amanda.
- In an all-new 20/20, Nightline co-anchor JuJu Chang reports on law enforcement’s efforts to track down her final movements in the disappearance that left a trail of heartbreak.
- 20/20 speaks with Grant; Amanda’s adult daughter, Sha; friends and acquaintances of Grant and Laura, as well as law enforcement and prosecutors involved in the case.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, October 11th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
