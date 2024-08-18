Kali Rocha Returning to “Grey’s Anatomy” After 17 Years

Actress Kali Rocha is set to return to Grey’s Anatomy this season as Sydney Heron, 17 years after her last appearance.

  • Deadline reports that Kali Rocha will be returning to the hit ABC medical drama as Sydney Heron for the first time in 17 years during the upcoming 21st season.
  • In what is likely a record-long gap for a character coming back to an ongoing series, Rocha is set to do three episodes in the upcoming season, setting up a Sydney-Bailey reunion and giving fans an update on how Sydney is doing almost two decades after we last saw her.
  • Sydney was first introduced in the 15th episode of Grey’s second season as a perky fourth-year resident who filled in for Bailey (Chandra Wilson) overseeing the interns while she was on maternity leave.
  • Rocha came back as a recurring the following season, appearing in five episodes, and was brought back in Season 4 for two additional episodes, making the last of her eight guest stints on the show in Episode 8, which aired in November 2007.
  • Rocha is also known for her role in the Disney Channel series Liv & Maddie, and recently starred in the Showtime limited series Waco: The Aftermath.
  • Grey’s Anatomy returns for its 21st season Thursday, September 26th on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

