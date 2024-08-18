Kali Rocha Returning to “Grey’s Anatomy” After 17 Years

Actress Kali Rocha is set to return to Grey’s Anatomy this season as Sydney Heron, 17 years after her last appearance.

In what is likely a record-long gap for a character coming back to an ongoing series, Rocha is set to do three episodes in the upcoming season, setting up a Sydney-Bailey reunion and giving fans an update on how Sydney is doing almost two decades after we last saw her.

Sydney was first introduced in the 15th episode of Grey’s second season as a perky fourth-year resident who filled in for Bailey (Chandra Wilson) overseeing the interns while she was on maternity leave.

Rocha came back as a recurring the following season, appearing in five episodes, and was brought back in Season 4 for two additional episodes, making the last of her eight guest stints on the show in Episode 8, which aired in November 2007.

Rocha is also known for her role in the Disney Channel Liv & Maddie , and recently starred in the Showtime limited series Waco: The Aftermath .

Grey's Anatomy returns for its 21st season Thursday, September 26th on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

