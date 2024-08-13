Grant Ellis Named the “The Bachelor” for Upcoming Season 29

Grant Ellis has been named the next lead of The Bachelor.

What’s Happening:

After exiting the current season of The Bachelorette where he was seeking Jenn Tran’s heart , Grant Ellis’ journey to find love will continue as he takes on the role of leading man for the upcoming 29th season of The Bachelor.

About Grant Ellis:

Ellis is a former pro basketball player who is passionate about his career as a day trader. However, he remains a massive Lakers fan.

A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters.

As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections.

In terms of what he’s looking for in a partner, he says he seeks someone who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.