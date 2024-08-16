ABC News Announces Comprehensive Coverage Of Democratic National Convention

ABC News has announced their special coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News has revealed their comprehensive Democratic National Convention coverage ahead of November’s presidential election.
- David Muir will lead the special coverage of the DNC, with both Muir’s World News Tonight and Linsey Davis’ Prime broadcasting from Chicago.
- ABC will air primetime coverage every night of the convention, Monday and Tuesday at 10pm ET and Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm ET.
- ABC News Live will stream primetime coverage each day of the convention from 7pm to 12am ET from Chicago.
- Alongside these broadcasts, ABC New Radio, ABC News Digital, Good Morning America, GMA3, and Nightline will all feature robust coverage from the DNC.
- ABC’s Democratic National Convention coverage begins Monday, August 19th and runs through Thursday, August 22nd.
