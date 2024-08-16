ABC News Announces Comprehensive Coverage Of Democratic National Convention

ABC News has announced their special coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

What’s Happening:

ABC News has revealed their comprehensive Democratic National Convention coverage ahead of November’s presidential election.

David Muir will lead the special coverage of the DNC, with both Muir’s World News Tonight and Linsey Davis’ Prime broadcasting from Chicago.

and Linsey Davis’ broadcasting from Chicago. ABC will air primetime coverage every night of the convention, Monday and Tuesday at 10pm ET and Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm ET.

ABC News Live will stream primetime coverage each day of the convention from 7pm to 12am ET from Chicago.

Alongside these broadcasts, ABC New Radio, ABC News Digital, Good Morning America , GMA3 , and Nightline will all feature robust coverage from the DNC.

, , and Nightline will all feature robust coverage from the DNC. ABC’s Democratic National Convention coverage begins Monday, August 19th and runs through Thursday, August 22nd.

More ABC News: