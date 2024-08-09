Tru Valentino Will Not Return for Season 7 of “The Rookie”

The actor, who was on seasons 4,5, and 6 of the hit ABC series, will not return for the new season.

What’s Happening:

Deadline The Rookie .

Valentino’s character, Aaron Thorsen made his first appearance on season 4 as a recurring character. He later became a series regular in season 4 and 5. A son of a famous rapper, Aaron became TikTok famous by flaunting his lavish lifestyle before joining the police academy.

The actor shared an Instagram story thanking his fans for the support they gave him, sharing he will “always cherish my time on The Rookie, but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store.”

He also stated “I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world. I know I don’t talk much, but I appreciate you all so much. You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!”is leaving the mid-Wilshire division.”

The Rookie is available to stream on Hulu

